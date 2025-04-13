CBIC officials meet Nepal counterpart, acknowledge smuggling of goods a common challenge

India and Nepal discussed various cross-border issues, and acknowledged that smuggling of goods has been a common challenge.

The discussions came at the 21st Director-General Level Talks on Customs Cooperation in Kathmandu, held between 10th-11th April.

Both the sides discussed a host of bilateral issues for enhancing Customs Cooperation between the two countries.

The range of discussion topics included trans-border criminal activities and smuggling of gold; narcotics; Fake Currency Notes (FCN), prohibited/restricted category of goods, such as e-Cigarettes, e-lighters, certain varieties of garlic and other cases of commercial frauds, including sensitive goods were also deliberated.

It was acknowledged that smuggling of goods has been a common challenge and both sides looked forward towards cooperation in preventing smuggling across the borders with active engagement and exchange of intelligence.

Both the nations agreed to take necessary measures to control the unauthorised trade and work in tandem.

The Nepali side expressed their gratitude to the Government of India, particularly the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for knowledge sharing and capacity enhancement programmes for Nepal Customs officials at different levels.

Both sides emphasised on collaborating in areas that can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trade and Customs operations across the border that deliver significant economic benefits to both the countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director-General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, CBIC and Nepali delegation was led by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director-General, Department of Customs, Ministry of Finance, Government of Nepal.

Notably, India accounts for two-thirds of Nepal’s exports and is the largest trade partner of Nepal, and priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.