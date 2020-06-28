The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the investigation into the death of father-son duo, P Jayaraj and Bennix allegedly due to of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which has taken the matter, will be informed by the state government about this decision and its approval will be taken before transferring the case to the central investigative agency, CM told reporters.

“The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case,” CM Palaniswami said.

60-year -old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Beniks who used to run a mobile phone shop were arrested by police on June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted hours amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They died at a hospital four days later and relatives alleged cops had severely thrashed them at the Sathankulam Police Station. The family said that their rectum were injured and other torture signs like like tufts of hair pulled from the chest.

They are demanding murder charges against the policemen involved in both the custodial killings.

The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

The south superstars turned politicians Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth met the family of the deceased today.

“A government and chief minister who blindly support police murders are also prime accused. The perpetrators, abettors, mute spectators and those who tried to cover this crime up ought to be punished,” NDTV quoted Kamal Haasan as saying.

By “supporting police excess the Tamil Nadu government permits terrorism,” added Kamal Haasan.

Earlier, also the police action on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin had left 13 dead and scores injured on 22 May, 2018. The incident had created a political uproar in the state back then for the ruling government AIADMK with DMK working president MK Stalin leading the opposition charge against them.

“Let our voice for justice shake up this government’s arrogance. No action against police who killed 13 anti-Sterlite protesters (and now) to attack two as they bleed is a murderous crime,” said Kamal Hassan.

In a joint statement, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam had said on behalf of the party that the two deaths were saddening and unfortunate and announced Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved kin.

But CM Palaniswami, who handles the police department did not speak on the alleged torture.

DMK president MK Stalin had said in a statement, “The alleged brutal assault on the two men days ago by police was a result of the AIADMK government allowing them to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown.”