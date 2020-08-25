In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI has summoned two Mumbai Police officers on Tuesday.

As reported by NDTV, out of the two officers summoned, one is in hospital, while the other is under coronavirus quarantine.

The mysterious suicide is being investigated by the CBI and the investigating team is camping in Mumbai since Day 1 of the investigation.

Sushant’s staff member named Neeraj and his friend Sidharth Pathani has been called for the questioning. The duo was present at the time of opening the door of the room in which Sushant’s body was found.

Sidharth Pathani is also said to be the flatmate of the late actor and he was also called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving Rs 15 crore from late actor’s account.

A 10-member team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad is probing the controversial death case of the actor.

However, the CBI has not called Rhea Chakraborty – the most controversial figure involved in the case — till now for questioning.

Lawyer of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty had said that the actress and her family have not received the summons from the CBI regarding the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case yet.

He also said that they will appear before the agency when they’ll be asked for.

However, she has been at the radar of Enforcement Directorate which it probing the illicit transaction of Rs 15 crore, an allegation made by Sushant’s father.

The CBI probe into the case comes after a long political tussle between the Mumbai and Bihar Police. Rhea Chakraborty maintained that she wants a CBI probe but the recommendations should come from Maharashtra government and not the Bihar government.

However, Sushant’s father had filed an FIR in Bihar and the state government had recommended CBI probe.

Rhea had also moved the Supreme Court challenging the legal validity of the FIR registered in Patna.

Last week, Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.