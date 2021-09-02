CBI registers case against pvt company, directors on allegations of committing irregularities in ongoing JEE (MAIN) Exam-2021

In a sensational development concerning the ongoing JEE (Mains) exams, 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a private company, including its Directors and three employees, and some “conduits” on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams.

CBI said this evening that the irregularities were allegedly committed by a private educational institution, its directors, their touts/associates & staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons.

CBI identified the suspects as M/S Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd & others including its Directors — Siddharth Krishna; Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi & Govind Varshney.

It was alleged that the said company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicants through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana), CBI said.

It was also alleged that the suspects used to obtain Xth and XIIth mark sheets, User IDs, Passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from Rs 12-15 lakh (approx) per candidate.

Searches were conducted today at 19 places including at Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bengaluru which led to recovery of 25 laptops, seven PCs, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents and devices including mark sheet of different students. Several persons are being questioned.

The case was registered yesterday and investigations are continuing.