The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday morning raided the Bangalore house of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in connection with an alleged corruption case.

As reported by news agency ANI, apart from Bengaluru, raids are being carried out at 15 locations including Mumbai.

The alleged corruption case was registered by the CBI based on the inputs shared by the Enforcement Directorate over a money-laundering probe linked to the tax evasion proceedings by the Income Tax Department, NDTV reported citing its sources.

Last year in September, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested the Karanataka Congress chief based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the government for the raids on Sivakumar’s house by calling it an attempt to ‘mislead public’.

“@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar’s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked on the government over the raids saying, “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’!”

“Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger,” he added.

Back in September 2018, the ED had registered a case against Shivakumar and his associates on the basis of the I-T investigations, and complaint to the court of tax evasion and criminal conspiracy to evade tax under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.