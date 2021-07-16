The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided houses of three IAS officers and six others in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Roshni land scam and recovered incriminating documents.

The CBI on the orders of the J&K High Court is probing the scam worth several crores of rupees in which many bigwigs were allegedly involved.

A spokesman of the CBI said that the probe agency conducted searches at 9 places in Srinagar, Jammu including at the premises of two then Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; then Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; then Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar and then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused private beneficiary in an on-going investigation of a case.

During the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi; fixed deposits of more than Rs.25 lakh; cash of Rs.2 lakh (approx); keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed.

CBI had registered a case (Roshni Scam) on the directions of High Court of J&K. It was alleged that ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at prime location in Srinagar, were conferred arbitrarily on an ineligible applicant at a throw away price, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer. It was further alleged that the land category was also arbitrarily changed by the then public servants who were members of Price Fixation Committee.