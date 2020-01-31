The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residential and office premises of a senior accountant working in the office of the Accountant General here and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 31 lakh, ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh and several other documents in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said that the agency carried out searches at the premises of Yumnam Sharat Meitei and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 31 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh, 78 pension passbooks with ATM numbers of various pensioners and other incriminating documents including those pertaining to the construction of a multi-storey building, purchase of another building, farm land, investments in LIC, banks and other financial institutions.

The official said that the agency had registered a case against Meitei under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.40 crore.

It was alleged that the accused during the period January 1, 2010 to October 30, 2019, had acquired huge assets both movable and immovable in his name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.