CBI raids 11 locations in cyber crime case, seizes Rs 1.8 cr in cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches at eleven locations across Delhi and Haryana in connection with an ongoing cyber crime investigation.

The operation led to the recovery of Rs 1.8 crore in cash, foreign currency worth 1,000 US dollars, and 252 grams of gold.

Advertisement

The searches took place on Friday at nine locations in Delhi-NCR and two in Hisar, Haryana, as part of a follow-up action under relevant sections of the IT Act.

Advertisement

According to officials, the probe was based on credible intelligence indicating that the accused were conspiring to impersonate government officials and commit crypto fraud.

They allegedly used computer resources and cryptocurrency platforms to deceive victims, both in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and fraudulently inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency.

The illicit funds were then routed through multiple crypto wallets and eventually converted into cash.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against three accused individuals in the case.

During the searches, investigators recovered substantial incriminating digital evidence, including six laptops, eight mobile phones, and another digital device.

Officials also discovered the use of computer programs for VoIP-based calls and access to the darknet. The investigation remains ongoing.