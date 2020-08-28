Actress Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time in the ongoing probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday

Accompanied by her father, Rhea, 28, reached the DRDO-IAF guest house in in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area.

Among other things, the CBI team is likely to get her version of Sushant’s mental condition; their Europe trip on which she has made several claims of his health, etc.; corroborate her statements with those given by the others questioned so far in the case, including her brother Showik.

In her TV interviews, Rhea has declared: “I have nothing to fear… I will cooperate with all the agencies.”

The CBI initiated its probe into the case after the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the agency to take over the case. The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for a probe into the sensational case.

On Thursday, the CBI had summoned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s brother, and grilled him for 14 hours until midnight.

Among other things, Showik was reportedly confronted with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house-help Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh.

Showik was a regular visitor to the Mont Blanc duplex flat in Bandra where Sushant and Rhea lived and had also accompanied them on some foreign trips.

As per Rhea’s latest revelations, all three were equal partners in a new business venture — Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd., considered a dream project of the late actor.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the alleged money laundering angle in the case, and fraud charges against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, questioned her father Indrajit Chakraborty yesterday. The agency reportedly searched the family’s bank locker for six hours, in the presence of Rhea Chakraborty’s father. He was with the ED team till 9 pm.

In another development, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the ED retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.

In a startling revelation, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, on Thursday, claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time. He called her his “murderer” and also demanded her arrest. In a 15-second video, Singh was seen demanding the CBI to arrest Rhea and her associates.

On August 6, the CBI had registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family’s complaint.

KK Singh, Sushant’s 74-year-old father, had lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on June 14. He had accused Rhea, her family and several others of abetment to suicide.

Sushant’s father also alleged that she illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from the actor’s Mumbai bank account and mentally harassed him.

Following this, the Bihar government recommended the case for a CBI probe after the late actor’s father gave his nod for the same.