CBI files separate chargesheets against four persons in case relating to derogatory remarks against Judges on social media

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed separate charge sheets against four accused before a competent court in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh in a case related to derogatory posts on social media against Judges and judiciary.

The accused have been identified as Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh [email protected] Reddy and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy @Siva Reddy.

CBI had registered a case on 11 November 2020 against 16 persons and taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the State CID in pursuance of the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The original FIRs were registered on complaints from the Registrar General of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, CBI said.

CBI has alleged that key personnel “occupying posts of prominence” in the State of Andhra Pradesh, by “intentionally” targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platforms against Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of the High Court.

Action was initiated by CBI, after it had registered this case to get objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains. A lot of such posts and accounts were removed from the Internet.

During the course of the investigation, the said accused were arrested on 28 July and 7 August, 2021 from Vijayawada and Hyderabad and they are in judicial custody now.

Earlier, another charge sheet was filed on 2nd September against another accused in the case.