CBI files chargesheet in Manipur viral video case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in a special CBI court in Guwahati in connection with a viral video shot by a juvenile.

The probe agency had registered a case at the instance of the Manipur government and took over the probe following a notification from the Centre.

It was alleged that on May 4 this year, a heavily-armed mob of approximately 900–1,000 individuals entered a village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised property, and set houses on fire.

It was also alleged that the mob not only looted properties but also assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women. Two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.

The CBI probe revealed the involvement of the accused in the incident. A chargesheet was filed before the special judge as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Further investigation is underway, which includes the identification of other accused involved in the offences besides other aspects of the case.

The findings so far are based on the probe and evidence collected by the agency.