CBI expedites probe in Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at 12 locations across five districts in Odisha as part of an ongoing investigation into the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment Fraud 2023.

This case was registered by the CBI on 9 May 2023 following a reference from the Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar, which alleged that certain candidates had submitted fake matriculation certificates to secure jobs during the 2023 GDS recruitment process.

The CBI search operation conducted at Bhubaneswar, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar districts of Odisha targeted the premises of individuals involved in the case, including middlemen and those engaged in making forged matriculation certificates of the Uttar Pradesh Board and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The searches led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles, highlighting the fraudulent activities.

The investigating agency has already filed a charge sheet on 30 December 2024 against 58 accused, which includes 55 candidates and three middlemen, before the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar. Further investigation is continuing to identify the remaining candidates involved in the scam, as well as the masterminds behind the forgery of mark sheets and certificates, to uncover the full extent of the fraud.