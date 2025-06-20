CBI cracks Rs 183-crore fake bank guarantee scam; two arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed an alleged Rs 183-crore fake bank guarantee scam and arrested two accused persons, including a senior bank manager.

The federal probe agency registered three separate cases on May 9 this year following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. These cases involved a major financial fraud centred on the submission of forged bank guarantees worth Rs 183.21 crore by an Indore-based company to the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Limited (MPJNL).

The company secured three irrigation projects worth a staggering Rs 974 crore in MP in 2023 from the state water agency. In support of these contracts, eight fake bank guarantees valued at Rs 183.21 crore were allegedly submitted.

During initial verification, it was found that MPJNL received fraudulent email responses impersonating the official domain of Punjab National Bank (PNB), falsely confirming the authenticity of the bank guarantees.

Relying on these confirmations, MPJNL awarded three contracts valued at over Rs 974 crore to the firm.

The CBI launched a large-scale operation in this regard on June 19 and 20 and conducted searches at 23 locations across five states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two individuals, including a senior PNB manager, in Kolkata.

According to agency officials, both were produced before a local court in Kolkata on Friday and will be brought to Indore on transit remand.

The probe revealed that a Kolkata-based syndicate has been systematically fabricating and circulating fake bank guarantees to secure government contracts across multiple states. Further investigation is underway.