CBI cautions against fake letter on its probe into rape-murder of Kolkata trainee doctor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cautioned the public against a fake letter in circulation on social media platforms regarding the probe into the rape and murder of a trainee at a Kolkata medical college.

The probe agency said on Tuesday that a fake letter in the name Dr Akash Nag, claiming to be DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata under the official banner “Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata” and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in Social Media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata.

The federal probe agency clarified that the said letter is fake, and added that the general public and all stakeholders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications.

The agency officials have said investigation into the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi, and moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata.

The contents of the said letter are false and hence vehemently denied, the agency added.

“It is reiterated that CBI is conducting investigation of the case observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism,” the agency added.