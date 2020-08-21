The investigation of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been started by a special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday.

Two days ago, the Supreme Court had assigned the case to CBI after a long tussle between the Mumbai and Bihar Police.

The CBI team, this morning, has collected the case records from the Mumbai Police including the postmortem report. The team has also questioned a staff member of the demised actor.

The 10-member team is led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad and had reached Mumbai last night to begin the investigation.

Sushant’s cook, who is one of the key witnesses in the case, has also been questioned by the CBI team.

As per the reports, Sushant’s staff was questioned at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Air Force Guest House in Santa Cruz.

A second team of CBI officers visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police near the Bandra Police Station.

A team of forensic experts is also expected to reach the Sushant’s house today.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government is competent to request CBI for probe into the sensational case.

Ordering CBI probe, the Supreme Court observed: “Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting outcome of probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour”

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.