CBI arrests four persons for killing two students in Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people accused in the ongoing investigation of cases related to violence in Manipur, an official statement said on Sunday.

The four accused have been identified as Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang.

“Two men and two women have been arrested. The accused have played a role in the death of the two students,” an official said.

CBI said that it had registered two cases on August 23, 2023, at the request of the Manipur Government and taken over the investigation of these cases earlier registered by State Police on the complaints of parents of minor victims dated July 8 at Police Station Imphal and July 19 at Police Station Lamphel.

During the investigation of these cases, four persons have been arrested.

CBI said that the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Guwahati (designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court).

Two minor children, who accompanied the said arrested accused during transit from Imphal (Manipur) to Guwahati (Assam), have been handed over to the District Child Protection Officer, Kamrup Metro District for their welfare, protection and care, the agency said.

After the photos of the two students surfaced, tension spiked in several districts of the state with reports of clashes between security forces and student protestors.