CBI arrests 3 in Hanskhali gang-rape, murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said it has arrested three persons in connection with the sensational gang-rape and murder case of 14-year-old girl at Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

“During the course of investigation, the role of the accused has allegedly been found and accordingly, they have been arrested. The arrested accused will be presented before the competent court,” a CBI official said.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 12 ordered a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth.

Earlier, the local police was looking into the matter.

The CBI after taking over the probe lodged a fresh case and formed a team of elite officials to look into the matter.

The 14-year-old victim who belonged to Schedule Caste on April 4 reported having a severe pain in the lower abdomen. On April 5, she succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death is said to be excessive bleeding. The irony was that she was cremated without any post-mortem and death certificate.

On April 10, an FIR was lodged in this connection with the Hanskhali police station by the family members of the victim with the help of state run Child Line. The family members were initially not coming forward due to threats from the accused and his family.

It was alleged by the family members that she went to attend a birthday party at the house of the accused where she was made to have drinks laced with sedatives. And after being drugged, she was allegedly raped by the accused.