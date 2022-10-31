Kingpin of cattle thieves’ gang arrested by Haryana Police

Haryana Police has arrested from Hisar the kingpin of cattle thieves’ gang of Uttar Pradesh region, who stole cattle from Haryana and Punjab areas. A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that the arrested accused had been identified as Arshad alias Data, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest of the accused has helped the police in solving many cases of buffalo theft registered in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, Hansi, Ambala, Panipat and Sonipat districts.

Arshad along with his associates had stolen cattle from Bathinda, Rampura and Barnala areas in Punjab. He was arrested from the Barwala bus stand after getting a secret input, police said.

According to the police spokesman, he has also been found involved in 25 criminal cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that after stealing the buffaloes, he used to sell them to cattle fairs and other places in Uttar Pradesh. The accused kept hiding in Himachal, Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad to evade arrest.

Three of his aides identified as Gufraan, Dharmendra and Sajid, all natives of Uttar Pradesh with whom he used to steal cattle, have already been arrested soon after the matter was reported to the police in 2019. The kingpin of the gang Arshad had been absconding since then.

During the theft of cattle, the accused have also committed heinous crimes such murder and attempt to murder. On being chased by the police, the accused also attacked the police parties and also hit the police vehicles. Gufraan, already arrested in the case, is the brother of accused Arshad, the spokesperson said.