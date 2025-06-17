Caste enumeration part of population census; Cong is misleading: Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday slammed the Congress for alleging that the Narendra Modi government ‘advertently’ dropped the caste clause from the official notification on population census.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, the BJP leader strongly refuted the charge, saying it was clearly mentioned in the notification that along with the census, a social, economic survey, and caste census would also be conducted.

“The notification clearly stated that along with the census, for the first time in the history of independent India, a social, economic survey, and caste census will also be conducted,” he said, adding that the Congress was in a habit of overlooking important issues, be it Operation Sindoor or CAA.

The NDA stands for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (inclusive development) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trivedi, who is also one of the spokespersons of the saffron party, said.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders, a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notification for conducting a population census in the country, questioned the government over ‘advertently’ dropping the caste clause from official notification on the census.

Trivedi also attacked the Congress, saying it ruled India for decades but kept the power limited to only one family, and failed to ensure economic development for the country.

“As far as conducting a caste census is concerned, we want dignity and upliftment of all castes. However, the Congress party has a different approach. They’re citing the example of Telangana, but they need to understand that it’s a survey being conducted not a census. The Congress party, which ruled this country for three decades and never allowed anyone outside the family to hold key positions, is now spreading false narratives against the caste census. Congress hasn’t worked towards holistic economic growth in any development project,” he charged.

“The notification for the two-phased population census was issued by the centre. A state cannot conduct this exercise. It can only conduct a survey,” Trivedi said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notification for the population census in the country. The exercise that is to collect humongous data, including the caste details, would be conducted in two phases.

The first phase, to cover the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and two hilly states – Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand – will begin on October 1, 2026. The rest of the country will be covered during the second phase that will start on March 1, 2027.