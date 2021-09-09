Caste census: Rift in Karnataka Congress on eve of assembly session

Congress leader and former chief minister, Siddaramiah’s plan to demand the release of the controversial caste census report from the BJP government during the assembly session ,beginning on Monday , appears to be running into a problem

It is largely because of the growing rift within the party over the issue , with the dominant members of the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities objecting to the move. This became clear during the recent meeting of Congress legislators here , it is learnt.

While Siddaramiah’s supporters reiterated the need to raise the issue in the assembly , senior party leaders from the dominant sects argued otherwise ; even raising their voice against the report itself.

Even though , as the state’s chief minister it was Siddaramiah who had ordered the census to be undertaken in 2015, , the report was neither accepted nor released by his government.

The decision, perhaps, was also prompted by some leaked portions of the census which created quite a furore. According to this content , the population of the weaker sections, including the minorities, had surpassed that of the Lingayats and Vokkaligas. In fact, the numbers of the majority sections were reported to have fallen sharply.

Even though the authenticity of the leaked matter could not be verified , the Lingayat and Vokkaliga members in the Congress and the BJP, as well, began voicing their concern while questioning the conclusions. Besides, it was claimed that the publication of the report could lead to a social upheaval in the state.

This apart, a section in the Congress also feels that the party had burnt its fingers in the 2018 assembly polls, evidenced by its poor performance, following its campaign for a separate religious identity for the Lingayat community. Accordingly, these leaders fear a repeat of that experience in the 2023 elections , in the event the party continues to get embroiled in the caste conflict.

This is not all. Members from the Vokkaliga and Lingayat community want the party, particularly, Siddaramiah, to restrain himself ,for now. They argue that as the Congress high command has set up a committee under senior leader ,Veerappa Moily, to examine the issue of a caste census at the national level , it would be appropriate to await the panel’s report ,first.

In fact, state party president, D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga to boot, also appears to have echoed similar sentiments. The ball ,inevitably, is now in Siddaramiah’s court.