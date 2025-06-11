Case registered against MSC Elsa-3 owner and crew over Kerala shipwreck

After over two weeks of delay, the Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against the owner of Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC Elsa-3, which sank off the Kerala coast with dangerous goods onboard on May 25.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by C Shamji, a resident of Alappuzha. The Fort Kochi Coastal Police have named the ship’s owner, master, and crew members as accused in the case.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 281 (rash navigation of a vessel), Section 285 (acts endangering public ways or navigation), Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substances), Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and Section 288 (negligent handling of explosive substances).

The First Information Report (FIR), registered at the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station, stated that the ship, which was carrying dangerous goods including explosives, was recklessly handled by the crew, leading to its capsizing near Thottappally off the Alappuzha coast, posing a serious threat to human life and property.

“In the aftermath of the incident, hazardous plastic materials from the ship’s containers spread across the sea, triggering environmental concerns. The mishap also caused significant financial losses to the local fishing community and disrupted shipping operations, as multiple containers fell into the sea, blocking navigation routes,” the FIR stated.

It is learnt that the police will soon record statements from representatives of the MSC shipping company, the captain of MSC Elsa-3, and crew members as part of the investigation.