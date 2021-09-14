Case filed in Bihar against Yogi for ‘Abba Jaan’ remark in UP

A youth in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has filed a petition in the district court against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent “Abba Jaan” remarks at a public meeting in Kushinagar.

The complainant Tammannah Hashmi, a native of Ahiyapur locality in Muzaffarpur, filed the complaint on Monday alleging that Yogi Adityanath, who is occupying a constitutional post, has targeted a particular community to polarise voters ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Yogi publicly said the people who say “Abba Jaan” used to eat the ration of poor people during the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh. Now such a practice has been stopped by his government.

“A person who is sitting on the post of Chief Minister has made derogatory remarks against a particular community. Such an act creates a division in the country. It is nothing but an attempt to target a community to garner votes,” Hashmi said.

“I have filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Muzaffarpur district court. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on September 21,” the complainant added.