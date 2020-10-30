Police on Friday seized an Alto car suspected to have been used by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists to gun down three BJP activists, including general secretary of party’s youth wing, near Qazigund in Kulgam on Thursday night. The three BJP activists were killed on spot and were declared “brought dead” by a local hospital.

IGP (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, reportedly told media persons that the attack was pre-planned and carried out by three LeT terrorists. Security forces have launched search operations at nearly a dozen places to nab the terrorists.

The terrorists came in an Alto car belonging to one Altaf, a local, and drove close to the vehicle in which the BJP activists were travelling and fired indiscriminately at them.

BJP workers Fida Hussain Yatoo (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam were killed in the terror attack.

The Alto car has been seized near Telwani village near the police post, Achabal. Yatoo left the secure place at Pahalgam after giving an undertaking, reports said. The police are looking into this aspect.

The IGP said that 157 BJP workers have been provided PSOs and 30 with guards. Those vulnerable would be provided more security. PSOs have been asked not to allow them to move during the night, he said.

Strongly condemning the killing, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly.

The Lt Governor assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina while condemning the killing said it was a great loss to the party. Raina visited the residence of the three BJP activists and expressed sympathies with their families.

Sitting MP and National Conference leader, Farooq Abdullah, condemned the targeted killing and said such gruesome killings have no place in the civilized world. Our instrument should be dialogue, not violence. Sanctity of life should be respected at all levels, he added.