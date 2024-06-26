CAQM sets target of 4.5 cr plantations for NCR during FY 2024-25

Envisioning a much greener NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has now set a much higher target of 4.5 crore plantations for the entire NCR during FY 2024-25 by various bodies concerned in the NCR state governments/ GNCTD, Central Government and Academic Institutions, Higher Education/ Research Institutions, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Wednesday.

The Ministry further said particularly for the state government agencies in the NCR / GNCT of Delhi, a cumulative target of about 4.29 crore plantations has been set during 2024-25 with individual targets of 56,40,593 for Delhi; 1,32,50,000 for Haryana (NCR); 42,68,649 for Rajasthan (NCR); and 1,97,56,196 for UP (NCR), respectively.

Various Central Government agencies in the NCR also asked to target about 12,07,000 plantations as per the plans for FY 2024-25 as against 6,29,500 for the FY 2023-24, i.e., an increase of over 91 per cent; with new Central Agencies also being roped in for this green initiative.

Academic Institutions, Higher Education/ Research Institutions also urged upon to launch extensive greening and plantation drives within and outside their respective campuses during 2024-25 with a cumulative plantation target of 9,08,742.

In wake of scarcity of open land areas in dense urban agglomerates, the Commission has been promoting greening and plantation drives through effective urban forestry initiatives, particularly focusing on the Miyawaki Technique.

The Commission has advised all the road owning agencies in NCR to target complete greening of the central verges / medians of major trunk roads as also, to the extent possible, on road sides and open areas along the right of ways.