Capt Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, new party ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh sent his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, “Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjyot Singh Sindhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee.”

“I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now,” he further noted in the letter.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress in the interest of my state and my country,” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh further stated.

“I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms. Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

(With inputs from ANI)