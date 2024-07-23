Capital gains taxation simplified and rationalized

Simplification and rationalization of Capital Gains tax was one of the key focus areas of the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday.

As proposed by Mrs Sitharaman, short term gains on certain financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 per cent, while that on all other financial assets and non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate.

The Finance Minister proposed that the long-term gains on all financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent. For the benefit of the lower and middle-income classes, she proposed to increase the limit of exemption of capital gains on certain financial assets from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh per year.

Advertisement

She stated that the listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term, while unlisted financial assets and all non-financial assets will have to be held for at least two years to be classified as long-term.

The Finance Minister added that the unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market linked debentures, irrespective of holding period, will attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates.