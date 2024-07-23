Capital gains taxation simplified and rationalized

FM announces PM’s package of five schemes for employment and skilling
With a Central outlay of Rs. two lakh crore the package is aims to benefit 4.1 crore youth over five years.
Simplification and rationalization of Capital Gains tax was one of the key focus areas of the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday.
As proposed by Mrs Sitharaman, short term gains on certain financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 per cent, while that on all other financial assets and non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate.
The Finance Minister proposed that the long-term gains on all financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent. For the benefit of the lower and middle-income classes, she proposed to increase the limit of exemption of capital gains on certain financial assets from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh per year.
She stated that the listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term, while unlisted financial assets and all non-financial assets will have to be held for at least two years to be classified as long-term.
The Finance Minister added that the unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market linked debentures, irrespective of holding period, will attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates.
