CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel to receive honorary rank on retirement

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a significant policy decision to confer an honorary rank—one level higher—on retirement day to personnel below officer rank (Constable to Sub-Inspector) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR).

This initiative, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to enhance morale, pride, and self-respect among retiring personnel.

Advertisement

However, the honorary promotion is symbolic and will not carry any financial or pension benefits. Eligibility criteria include fulfillment of all promotion norms at the time of retirement. A clean and commendable service record.

Advertisement

Minimum ‘Good’ rating in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) for the last five years. No major punishments or integrity issues in the last five years. Mandatory clearance from departmental inquiry and vigilance units.

The recommendation must come from the commanding officer, and the honorary rank will be conferred only on the retirement day. The honorary rank must exist within the personnel’s category, and it will not affect seniority within the force.

This move reflects a gesture of respect and recognition for the dedicated service of frontline personnel, acknowledging their contributions even as they transition out of active duty.