Capacity Building Commission awards ‘excellent’ rating to Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy

The Jagjivan Ram Railway Protection Force (RPF) Academy in Lucknow has been awarded the prestigious ‘Excellent’ rating by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in recognition of its exceptional adherence to the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI).

This landmark achievement underscores the Academy’s commitment to excellence in civil service training.

The accreditation certificates were formally presented by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, during the Civil Service Training Institution Convention in New Delhi on Monday.

Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava, while congratulating the Director of the JR RPF Academy and his team, stated that the accreditation of the Academy is a testament to the relentless dedication and exemplary efforts of its staff.

He noted that this unique recognition underscores their deep commitment to elevating the standards of civil service training. The accreditation not only signifies the Academy’s ongoing evolution but has also placed it among the top six apex training institutions in the country.

In line with the Union government’s initiative to enhance the quality of Civil Service Training Institutions, the NSCSTI framework was introduced on July 18, 2022. As the world’s first national-level standard for civil service training, this framework aims to elevate the standards across training institutions in India.

The accreditation process required a comprehensive evaluation based on eight key pillars: Course Design, Faculty Development, Training Targets, Training Support, Digitalisation & Training Delivery, Collaboration, Training Evaluation and Operations & Governance. The JR RPF Academy successfully navigated this rigorous assessment process, demonstrating its commitment to high standards and continuous improvement.

The evaluation involved several stages, including desktop assessments and on-site evaluations by a team from the CBC and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET). The Academy’s exceptional performance throughout this process culminated in its recognition as one of the top six institutions in India, out of around 149 training institutions that have been assessed to receive this esteemed rating.