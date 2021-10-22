We can’t lower guard in fight against Covid-19: Modi

A day after India achieved the 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the nation cannot afford to lower its guard in the fight against Coronavirus, especially during the festive season.

”We must continue to wear masks like we wear shoes every day. Those who have still not been vaccinated should consider it seriously. Those who have already taken the jab should inspire others to consider vaccination,’ he said in an address to the nation.

Modi said achieving the one billion vaccination mark was a great achievement for the nation and its people. ‘We ensured that the VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination programme. The high and mighty also got the vaccine like ordinary citizens,’ he added.

The Prime Minister said India’s entire vaccination programme was science-driven and science-based. ”It’s based on scientific methods entirely,” he remarked. Modi said India’s vaccine campaign was a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’.

He recalled that the whole world used to wonder how India would grapple with the challenge posed by Coronavirus. ”India crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark is our reply to them,” he added.

He noted that vaccine hesitancy was a big challenge in many countries but the Indians have shown to the world how the ‘New India’ could fight a challenge of this magnitude.