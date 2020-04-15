The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance with the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a letter to States/UTs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, “States/UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed via aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA”.

The States and UTs can, however, impose stricter measures, than these guidelines as per the requirement of local areas.

In the letter, it is stated that activities allowed under the revised guidelines will be withdrawn immediately if any of the lockdown measures are violated, risking the spread of COVID-19.

It added that all entities, in the Government and private sectors, and members of public should follow the guidelines strictly.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued updated consolidated revised guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments and State/UT authorities for the containment of COVID-19 in India.

According to the notice, all air, road, rail and metro services will remain prohibited during the period.

Industrial or commercial activities, hospitality services other than those specifically permitted, and opening of all religious places or places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations are prohibited.

Cinema halls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls etc will remain closed for public till May 3.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings are banned.

Meanwhile, the revised guidelines permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional. Public utilities will function without any hindrance. The supply chain of essential goods will operate without any hindrance and, important offices of Centre and state governments and local bodies will remain open with the required strength.

As per the latest notification, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site.

All agricultural and horticultural activities will remain fully functional, such as farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies will remain functional.

Meanwhile, certain industries will be allowed to resume work post 20 April onwards.

Highway ‘dhabas’, truck repairing shops, and call centres for government activities shall remain open post 20 April, according to MHA guidelines.

However, very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts and only essential services have been permitted in these zones.