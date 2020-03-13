Senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Friday promised to be in the Parliament in the next two weeks as he recovers from an eye surgery as he walked out free after being in detention for seven months ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Speaking to reporters, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said: “I can’t believe I’m free. I hope everybody else is released too. I will attend Parliament if allowed. And once I am there, I will raise the problems being faced by the people of Kashmir.”

Abdullah also thanked the people of the Union Territory, the leaders and all who stood by him and raised the demand for the release of those under detention.

The former chief minister met media persons at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar, which was turned into a sub-jail for his detention. He was flanked by his wife Molly Abdullah and daughter Sara Abdullah Pilot.

He added that this freedom will be complete only when all leaders are released and expressed hope that the Government would initiate action to release others as well.

Abdullah further stated that he will not speak on any political matter till the time everyone is released.

83-year-old Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.

However, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among other local politicians like Shah Faesal still remain under detention imposed by Public Safety Act. The move has been challenged by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti in the Supreme Court.