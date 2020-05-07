Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special address on Thursday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

He said that because of the prevailing Coronavirus situation, he is unable to participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. “It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations,but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the culture of India.

He said Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition and Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life.

Further on, PM Modi lauded the COVID-19 warriors in his address.

“There are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour,” PM Modi said and thanked them for their efforts.

In his speech on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi said today India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe

“India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same,” the PM said and asserted that “to stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem”.

“All of us have to fight together to defeat Coronavirus, ” he said.

He asserted that India has left no stone unturned in extending help and making efforts to save the countrymen. “India has left no stone unturned in extending help, while making every possible effort to save the countrymen.”

Concluding his special address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self- realization of India. “With this self-realization, India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in Virtual Visak global celebrations on Buddha Purnima where he is paying tributes to the frontline warriors of COVID-19 as well as the victims of the pandemic which has infected about 50,000 people in India.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, an official statement said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 52,952 while 1,783 patients have succumbed to the infectious disease.

According to the latest data released by Health Ministry, the recovery rate now stands at 29 percent after 15,266 Coronavirus patients were discharged.