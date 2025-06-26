Cabinet passes resolution to safeguard democracy; will reach every citizen: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing a press conference in Shimla, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet recently passed a significant resolution declaring that “the Emergency was a dark period when democracy was murdered.”

The resolution emphasised that India, as the mother of democracy, embodies the spirit of preserving, protecting, and upholding constitutional values.

Rijiju asserted that the government and the party would ensure the message of the resolution reaches every citizen, stating that it is the duty of every individual to uphold democracy.

During the Emergency, senior leaders were imprisoned, the common man’s freedoms were stripped away, and even the media and the judiciary faced restrictions, he added.

He accused the then Congress government of attempting to make the judiciary subservient to a single family, with the aim of letting one family rule the nation while democracy perished.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Rijiju said, “Today the opposition roams around with a small copy of the Constitution and pleads to protect it. But we must remind them that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he launched awareness campaigns about the Constitution. As a result, November 26 is now celebrated as Constitution Day—something that never happened before in India’s history.”

He further said, “Congress leaders speak of an undeclared Emergency today, but if that were true, then every Congress member who abuses the Prime Minister from morning to night would be behind bars. In reality, such freedom of expression exists only in a vibrant democracy.”

Providing details of his three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the central government has approved multiple development projects for the state.

He mentioned that he met with the Chief Minister and sought the state government’s cooperation for the successful implementation of these projects.

He said that projects worth Rs 118.67 crore will benefit Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The projects include an indoor multipurpose stadium under NMDFC worth Rs 4.89 crore and a Grass Gabo indoor stadium worth Rs 4.80 crore in Poo, Kinnaur. In Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti, a range of facilities will be developed, including an ice hockey rink, a cricket ground, a pavilion, and a high-altitude sports training centre, with a total investment of Rs 73.77 crore. Additionally, in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti, a sewerage system project under the NMDFC worth Rs 26.75 crore will be implemented. The project will benefit over 1,000 households through a 3.3 km pipeline and create 50 job opportunities.

These projects will be integrated under the Khelo India and Fit India Movement, Rijiju said.