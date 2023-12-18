Cabinet formation soon, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said here on Monday that the state cabinet would be formed soon.

Interacting with media persons in the state assembly, Dr Yadav said the state government would make efforts to decentralise the implementation of development works and welfare schemes.

He said the state-level unit, divisional unit and the district unit of the administration would be made capable of ensuring the success and public reach of all government schemes at the ground level.

Advertisement

The chief minister assured that the state council of ministers would be finalised and formed very soon.

He said arrangements would be made to provide training to the newly-elected MLAs so that they could perform as public representatives in a more effective manner.

He said the state government was creating a road map to construct Mahaloks in Ujjain, Orchha, Salkanpur and Maihar in the state.

The CM assured that the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would effectively implement all the public welfare schemes and development works.