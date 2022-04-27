Cabinet approves upgradation of 2G mobile sites to 4G in LWE areas

Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project for upgrading 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in left-wing extremism areas has been approved by the cabinet today. The cabinet decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister.

The Project envisages upgrading 2,343 left Wing Extremism Phase-I sites from 2G to 4G mobile services at an estimated cost of Rs.1,884.59 crore. This includes O&M for five years. BSNL will maintain the sites for another five years at its own cost. The work will be awarded to BSNL as these sites belong to BSNL.

The Cabinet also approved funding of operations and maintenance costs of LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of Rs.541.80 crore. The extension will be up to 12 months from the date of approval by the Cabinet or commissioning of 4G sites, whichever is earlier.

The government has chosen BSNL for a prestigious project to promote indigenous 4G telecom equipment. This would lead to self-reliance in the telecom gear segment and would also help fulfill domestic market needs. It would also boost exports.

The up-gradation will enable better internet and data services in LSW areas that are sensitive from the security point of view. It also meets the requirements of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state governments. It shall also fulfill the communication needs of the security personnel deployed in these areas. Moreover, the proposal is in line to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. In addition, delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine; tele-education, etc. through mobile broadband shall be possible in these areas with better connectivity.