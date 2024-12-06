Cabinet approves setting up of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas in uncovered districts of the country

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved setting up of 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in the uncovered districts of the country under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme (Central Sector Scheme).

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 28 NVs is Rs 2359.82 crore spread over a period of five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29. This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs. 1944.19 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 415.63 crore.

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require creation of posts at par with the norms fixed by the Samiti for running one full fledged NV with a capacity of 560 students.

Advertisement

Hence, 560 x 28, that is, 15680 students would benefit. As per norms in vogue, a full-fledged NV provides employment to 47 persons and accordingly, approved 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas will provide direct permanent employment to 1316 individuals.

Construction and allied activities for creating the school infrastructure are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

Due to its residential nature, each Navodaya Vidyalaya will generate opportunities to the local vendors for supply of essential commodities such as food, consumables, furniture, teaching material etc and for local service providers such as barber, tailor cobbler, manpower for housekeeping and security services etc.

The NVs are fully residential, co-educational schools providing good quality modern education from Class VI to XII to the talented children, predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family’s socio-economic condition.

Admissions to these schools are done on the basis of a Selection Test. Approx. 49,640 students are admitted in NVs to class VI every year.

As on date, there are 661 sanctioned NVs across the country [including 2nd NVs in 20 districts having large concentration of SC/ST population and 3 special NVs]. Out of these, 653 NVs are functional.

In pursuance of the National Education Policy 2020, almost all Navodaya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020 and acting as exemplar Schools for others.

The scheme is well appreciated and there has been a steady increase in the number of students applying for admission to class VI in NVs every year.

In recent years, Navodaya Vidyalayas have witnessed increasing enrolment of girls (42 per cent), as well as SC (24 per cent), ST (20 per cent) and OBC (39 per cent) children, thereby ensuring that quality education is accessible to all.

The performance of the students of the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the board examinations conducted by CBSE has consistently been the best among all educational systems.

The students of NVs are excelling in various fields like engineering, medical science, armed forces, civil services etc at par with the best of the talent from urban India.