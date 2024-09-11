Cabinet approves Rs 2000 cr Mission Mausam on weather-related research

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved ‘Mission Mausam’ with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over two years.

To be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Mission is envisaged to be a multi-faceted and transformative initiative to tremendously boost India’s weather and climate-related science, research, and services, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told newspersons.

The Mission will help to better equip stakeholders, including citizens and last-mile users, in tackling extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change. The ambitious program will help broaden capacity and resilience across communities, sectors, and ecosystems in the long run.

The Mission Mausam will directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health.

It will enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for “Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana – IV (PMGSY-IV) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29”.

Under this, financial assistance will be provided for construction of 62,500 Kms road for new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction/upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads. The total outlay of this scheme will be Rs 70,125 crore.