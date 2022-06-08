Cabinet approves MoU on scientific cooperation between SNBNCBS, Kolkata & German institute

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata and the Leibniz-Institut fur Festkorper- und Werkstoffforschung Dresden e.V. (IFW Dresden e.V.), Dresden, Germany for scientific cooperation in the field of “Novel Magnetic and Topological Quantum Materials”.

The research on Quantum Materials has received worldwide attention due to their potential for the development of future quantum technology.

The goal of this joint venture will be to foster Indo-German collaboration, provide opportunities and facilitate the advancement of knowledge in the area of magnetic and topological quantum materials.

The cooperation, in particular, will include sharing of experimental and computational resources, the exchange of technical and professional support, and exchanging of faculty, and researchers to carry out the collaborative research. This is expected to create the requisite knowledge base on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit, and frequent interactions.

The S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS) is an Autonomous Research Institute established under the Department of Science and Technology in 1986 as a Registered Society.

The Centre was established to honour the life and work of Professor S. N. Bose who was a colossal figure in theoretical physics and has made some of the most fundamental conceptual contributions to the development of Quantum Mechanics and Quantum Statistics.

Over the years, the Centre has emerged as a major institution for research and development in Basic Sciences, specifically in the area of physical sciences and related disciplines, employing the power of experiment, theory and computation.

The IFW is a non-university research institute and a member of the Leibniz Association. IFW Dresden is concerned with modern materials science and combines explorative research in physics, chemistry and materials science with the technological development of new materials and products.