Cab drivers’ association stages protest against fuel price hike

The members of auto, taxi and cab drivers’ associations went on a two-day strike against the CNG price hike on Monday.

The associations accused the Delhi government of not inviting them for conversation and demanded to hold a meeting with them in the next two hours failing which they would launch an indefinite strike.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, “Delhi’s Transport Minister did not call us in the conversation. We even wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 but there is no response. CNG has become costlier and touched Rs 72 today. People have to pay Rs 350 when they used to pay Rs 100-150 for travelling some kilometres distance.”

He further said, “We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers but we are also compelled. If the government holds a meeting in the next two hours, we will withdraw the strike.”

Sandeep Kumar, a taxi driver accused the government of being ignorant of the them and said, “The price of CNG is increasing every day for the past 18-20 days. There has been an increase of about 30 rupees in a month itself. The government is pushing Ola and Uber people forward, but no one is listening to us.”