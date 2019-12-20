Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law. The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Large gatherings are banned under CrPC Section 144, which is in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people.

संविधान विरोधी CAA,NRC के खिलाफ 20 दिसम्बर,शुक्रवार को 3 बजे पुरानी दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद से संविधान की कॉपी हाथ मे लेकर जंतर मंतर तक पैदल मार्च करके जंतर मंतर पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठूंगा। यह धरना तब तक जारी रहेगा,जब तक ये कानून खत्म नहीं किया जाता है। जय भीम — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) December 17, 2019



Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday, defying heavy security clampdown and Section 144 even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House, the sites of the two planned demonstrations.