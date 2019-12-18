As many as six people have been arrested and three cases registered in connection with Tuesday’s arson and violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Delhi’s northeast area of Seelampur.

The three cases filed are for violence in Seelampur, Jafarabad and Brijpuri.

The police have registered cases of arson, rioting, damage to public property, unlawful assembly and causing grievous hurt and detained five people from Seelampur.

The officer further pointed out that they have identified more than two dozen miscreants who indulged in violence and torching public properties.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified.

Meanwhile, Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Northeast Delhi.

On Tuesday, a total of 34 people, including 12 policemen and a few children, were injured in violence that erupted during a protest in Seelampur. The police also claimed that three personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were injured. A cop was thrashed and his wireless set snatched.

Police maintained that no bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells were used. Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest.

Angry protestors torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Seelampur area.

While the situation was brought under control by late afternoon, few incidents in the area were reported till late at night.

The rioters also pelted stones at two buses carrying passengers, injuring at least six passersby and a dozen policemen.

They also targeted a school bus carrying some children, but the police managed to help the children travelling on the bus to de-board and were escorted to safety.

Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 pm. People gathered around 1:15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing.

Following Tuesday’s violence, Road No. 13A between Mathura Road-Kalindi Kunj and Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj have been closed for vehicular movement.

The Traffic Police has advised commuters coming from Noida to take DND Flyway or Akshardham route to reach Delhi.

Similarly, people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND Flyway or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.