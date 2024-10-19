By-election victory will reflect electoral success and public trust: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday convened a crucial meeting with Deputy Chief Minister, BJP’s district units in-charges, and officials to strategize for the upcoming by-elections in nine assembly seats across the state to be held on November 13.

The session involved in-depth discussions focused on the electoral landscape and the development of targeted strategies aimed at securing victories in all contested seats.

Yogi Adityanath also assigned specific responsibilities to the party’s district in-charges and officials, underlining the party’s commitment to a cohesive and effective campaign in the lead-up to the polls.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for stronger teamwork between ministers and officials. He emphasized that party leaders must fully commit to their responsibilities in the upcoming by-elections, leaving no stone unturned.

He stated that winning these elections would not only be a political achievement but also a sign of public trust, urging everyone to work with loyalty and dedication.

The Chief Minister directed party leaders and workers to effectively manage the elections right down to the booth level, stressing that every seat is important. He called for precise management and oversight at this grassroots level.

He encouraged leaders to stay active in their communities and engage with the public through local meetings, known as ‘chaupals’. He then highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing public issues in these gatherings to build greater trust in the party.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed ministers and officials to spend more time in districts where by-elections are taking place. He emphasized the importance of establishing direct communication with local residents, listening to their concerns, and ensuring quick solutions.

The Chief Minister called for enhanced electoral preparations through coordination with local district officials.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also reviewed the party’s preparations, encouraging all workers. He announced that the party is fully prepared to contest all nine seats and, under CM Yogi’s leadership, will approach the elections with great strength.

Chaudhary expressed confidence that the party would not only secure the nine declared seats, but also the tenth, which is yet to be announced.

In the upcoming by-elections, there are a total of ten seats at stake, with five previously held by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and five by the NDA alliance. The BJP holds three of these seats, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party each have one.

In the 2022 elections, the SP secured the Katehari, Karhal, Sisamau, and Kundarki seats, along with the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya, which is not yet scheduled for by-elections. Apart from this, by-elections are to be held on Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad Sadar, Khair, Meerapur seats.