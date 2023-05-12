But for state of hospitals, doctor could have survived: KPCC chief

KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Friday said the fact that the casualty duty doctor of Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, who suffered serious stab wounds, had to be taken to a private hospital 70 km away for emergency treatment shows the pathetic condition of government hospitals in Kerala.

If this is what happens to a duty doctor, how terrible could the condition of common people be in the state, Sudhakaran asked.

The lives of the doctors and other health workers working day and night in the casualties, which do not have sufficient medical facilities in the state, are at grave risk.

Coming down heavily on the inadequacies at the government hospitals in the state, the Kerala Congress chief said that instead of crying by using glycerine, the health minister should admit her fault, apologise to the people and the family of the doctor who was killed while performing duty. He also demanded the resignation of health minister Veena George taking moral responsibility for the death of the young doctor.

A 22-year-old woman doctor was stabbed to death by a police detainee who was brought for medical treatment by the police at the Government Taluk hospital Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district on Wednesday early morning.

In this situation when the Health Department is rotten the chief minister cannot open his mouth and say a single word. The only word that came out of the mouth of the chief minister is that “it is only an isolated incident,” Sudhakaran said.

Slamming the police, Sudhakaran said they (the police) have prepared an FIR covering up the serious lapses of the police in Vandana’s murder.” If the statements of the eyewitnesses had not come out in this incident, the police would have gone ahead with the false story,” he said.