Busting of firecrackers led to bad air quality in Lucknow: IITR report

Air quality in Lucknow had turned worse as a large amount of fireworks combustion and enhanced trade activities in the city post Diwali festival 2023.

This is the conclusion made of a report released on Tuesday by CISR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR).

The report said that fireworks combustion result implied that the Diwali leads to a small, but statistically significant increase in air pollution. The result of the survey during the Diwali festival indicated a significant deterioration of air quality in Lucknow city it claimed.

The study revealed that the fine particulate matter (i.e., PM10 and PM2.5) monitored during pre-Diwali, Diwali and post-Diwali days in 2023 were above the National Ambient Air Quality Standards of 100 µg/m3 and 60 µg/m3.

On Diwali night, the level of PM10 in Lucknow suddenly increased to 464 µg/m3 i.e., by 126.3 per cent from 205 µg/m3 over the pre-Diwali night and reduced to 319 µg/m3 during the post-Diwali night. On the night of the festival, the level of PM2.5 had suddenly increased to 336 µg/m3 i.e. increased by 177.68 % from 121 µg/m3 over the pre-Diwali night and reduced to 228 µg/m3 during post Diwali night.

The highest noise level was recorded at the Aliganj site whereas the lowest was recorded at the Chowk area on Diwali night. The night time noise levels exceeded the prescribed CPCB night Standards at all locations.

The report further says that a large number of pollutants formed in the atmosphere and the air pollution load exceeded than the regular days in the city due to the burning of firecrackers during the Diwali festival.

Further, the early winter conditions in Lucknow city also influenced for lessening of mixing height and dispersion of air emissions. The air quality during the Diwali festival may be improved by the minimizing bursting of firecrackers, the report suggested.