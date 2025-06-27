Business delegation from Jharkhand explores economic opportunities in Vietnam

A 21-member delegation of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), led by Chamber President Paresh Gattani, met India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on Friday.

The meeting was held as part of the chamber’s visit to Vietnam aimed at exploring potential avenues for economic cooperation, investment, and trade partnerships. During the interaction, the Indian envoy briefed the delegation on Vietnam’s current social, economic, and business environment.

Ambassador Arya outlined the policy and infrastructural landscape of Vietnam, noting that the country offers ease of doing business through special economic zones equipped with plug-and-play facilities. He said that political and economic stability in Vietnam makes it conducive for long-term engagement by Indian enterprises.

He further highlighted opportunities for collaboration in specific sectors such as mineral-based industries, agri-processing, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and education services. The envoy encouraged Jharkhand-based entrepreneurs to assess trade prospects and consider Vietnam as a viable partner for export and industrial cooperation.

Ambassador Arya also provided a historical perspective on Vietnam’s political consolidation and development model, terming it relevant for Indian investors exploring new markets in Southeast Asia.

The meeting concluded with a courtesy ceremony in honour of the Indian envoy and a collective rendition of the national anthem.

Gattani described the meeting as timely and said it would assist in promoting bilateral business cooperation. FJCCI Secretary General Aditya Malhotra stated that the information and direction received during the interaction would support Jharkhand-based enterprises in identifying viable business opportunities in Vietnam.

The delegation included Joint Secretary Vikas Vijayvargiya, Navjot Alang, Treasurer Rohit Agrawal, Executive Members Rohit Poddar and Shailesh Agrawal, Past President Pawan Sharma, and other representatives including Ranjeet Gadodia, Niranjan Sharma, Kamal Singhania, Arun Bhartia, Manoj Mishra, Chandraprakash Dhelia, Rajeev Agrawal, Sanjay Agrawal, Vikas Modi, Vishal Wadhwani, Gyarasilal Goyal, Sumit Kakkad and Subhash Rajgadia.

Officials from the Indian Embassy were also present. The visit was facilitated as part of the Chamber’s overseas engagement initiative. The interaction is expected to aid in strengthening commercial ties between Jharkhand’s business community and emerging markets in Southeast Asia.