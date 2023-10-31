Bus carrying jawans overturns in Gujarat’s Panchmahal; 38 injured

As many as 38 personnel of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, police said late Monday evening.

“38 soldiers were injured. All have been sent to the hospital…The condition of the jawans is stable,” ML Gohit, a police official told ANI.

The official further said the jawans were returning after completing their firing practice when the incident occurred.

“The bus overturned due to brake failure,” he said.

More details are awaited

