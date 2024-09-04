Buoyed by victory in MCD ward polls, BJP chief calls for dismissed of AAP mayor

Following the BJP winning seven of the 12 ward committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), its state President Virendra Sachdeva said the victory has brought hopes of development for the people of the city.

With this, the saffron party has got a majority in the standing committee with nine of the 17 members.

Sachdeva said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi has lost all constitutional and moral right to continue in the position and needs to be dismissed.

He claimed that the mayor continued to head the MCD despite the fact that her tenure ended long ago, and alleged that she had tried her best to stop the ward committees and standing committee members’ election.

The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that the AAP, which has brought the development works of the MCD to a standstill for almost 20 months should now accept defeat and allow BJP’s Standing Committee member’s election as Chairman.

He assured that BJP Ward Chairmans will do all they can to start small ward level development projects at earliest.

Meanwhile, Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of opposition in MCD stated, “In the last two years, no work was done by the MCD. This is why all councillors voted unanimously for the BJP.”

This victory is very important for the people of Delhi. We will win the chairman post in the standing committee too, Singh added.

The MCD ward committee elections concluded on Wednesday, where BJP emerged victorious in seven zones while the ruling AAP could win in Five of the total 12 zones.

BJP now holds 9 seats in the standing committee, while AAP holds 8.