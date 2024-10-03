Buoyed by UPITS success, UP plans divisional-level trade shows

Building on the success of the UP International Trade Show-2024 (UPITS-2024), the state government is now gearing up to host similar trade shows at the divisional level. Initially, these events will be organized in five divisional headquarters, with plans to expand it to all divisional headquarters in the near future.

The UP cabinet Minister of the MSME Department ,Rakesh Sachan, and Principal Secretary Alok Kumar shared this information with the media at a press conference here on Thursday. They also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the successful organization of the International Trade Show.

Sachan stated that the second edition of the UP International Trade Show has exceeded all expectations and marked a new chapter in the trade and industrial development of the state. “This edition has established new benchmarks compared to the first one held in 2023, positioning UPITS as one of the premier trade events in India. CM Yogi envisions organizing similar trade shows in divisional headquarters as well, and officials have been instructed to develop an action plan for this initiative.”

Alok Kumar said that the programme had two main objectives: first, to provide a world-class platform for small industries, and second, to introduce the world to Uttar Pradesh’s crafts, cuisine, and culture. “While many Indian brands have already made their mark abroad, UP lacks its own distinct brand. This programme aims to showcase our state. We are now focused on organizing similar events at the divisional level. Although we may not attract a large number of international buyers, we anticipate participation from buyers outside the state”, he remarked.

Emphasizing that the state government is establishing three Unity Malls in Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow, he stated, “These malls will provide space for artisan products. Additionally, we have acquired a mall in Bareilly through the Smart City initiative, which is set to become operational soon, and we already have arrangements in Noida. With this, we have made provisions in five divisions and have requested the central government to construct an exhibition center in every divisional headquarters, allowing artisans to showcase their products at affordable rates.”

Sachan noted that the state’s products received significant appreciation from international buyers during the International Trade Show. “Uttar Pradesh is the first state to host its own international trade show, featuring 350 stalls dedicated to ODOP products, along with displays from various industries such as MSME, agriculture, defense, and textiles.”He said, “In total, inquiries and leads worth Rs 10,000 crore have been generated. This platform has been beneficial for small artisans; for instance, jute bag makers received an order worth Rs 5 crore, while Varanasi’s Gulabi Meenakari also secured a Rs 5 crore order. Clearly, our government has created a substantial market for the products of our artisans and MSMEs, which aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming the state’s economy into a one trillion dollar powerhouse.”

He also mentioned that Vietnam was associated with this event for the first time as a partner country. Vietnam is eager to collaborate with UP on a large scale across various sectors, including tourism and textiles, particularly within the state’s Buddhist circuit.