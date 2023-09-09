Buoyed by Chandrayaan success, Modi moots G20 Satellite Mission

Emboldened by the success of India’s Moon Mission Chandrayaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed the launch of a ‘G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation’, saying the climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all countries, especially the Global South.

He also announced the launch of a Global Biofuel Alliance to ensure a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security and proposed a G20 ‘Green Credit Initiative’ keeping the environment in mind.

In his remarks at Session 1 of the G20 Summit here, Mr Modi said as the ‘Mother of Democracy,’ India’s belief in dialogue and democratic principles has been unwavering since time immemorial.

The PM noted that India today stood among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution was underway. Millions of Indian farmers have embraced natural farming. ”This is a big campaign to protect human health as well as the health of the soil and the Earth. We have also launched the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ in India to boost green hydrogen production. During India’s G-20 presidency, we have also taken significant steps toward creating a Global Hydrogen Ecosystem,” he added.

Mr Modi said keeping in mind the challenge of climate change, energy transition was a significant need of the 21st century world. Trillions of dollars were required for an inclusive energy transition. Naturally, developed countries played a very crucial role in this, he noted.

The PM said that along with India, all the countries of the Global South were happy that developed countries have taken a positive initiative this year by expressing their willingness to fulfil their commitment of $100 billion for climate finance.

He also stated that the need of the hour was that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. ”Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent.” Alternatively, the G20 nations could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensured a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security.’’

Keeping the environment in mind, discussions on Carbon Credit have been going on for decades, Mr Modi noted, adding carbon credit emphasised what should not be done.

On India’s Moon Mission, he said the data obtained from it would be beneficial for all of humanity. ”With the same spirit, India is proposing the launch of the ‘G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation.’ India invites all G-20 countries to join this initiative,” he said.