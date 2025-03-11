Bundelkhand forges ahead with new identity; world will acknowledge its strength soon: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Bundelkhand is moving ahead with its new identity as a fast developing region and that the world will soon acknowledge its strength.

The Chief Minister made the remark while addressing a gathering during his one-day visit to Jhansi, where he inaugurated the joint credit camp for the Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan (M Yuva) to empower young entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, he also distributed loans to 1,070 Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan beneficiaries and visited an exhibition showcasing the scheme’s impact.

In his speech, CM Yogi highlighted the government’s efforts to drive Bundelkhand’s progress and transform Uttar Pradesh. He congratulated the people on the successful organisation of Mahakumbh and encouraged the youth to embrace self-reliance.

He emphasised that the new Uttar Pradesh is advancing to its full potential, and in the coming years, the world will witness Bundelkhand’s emerging strength.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Abhiyan, the Chief Minister stated that the initiative aims to make youth self-sufficient by fostering entrepreneurship.

He said, “Under this scheme, 1,070 youths in Bundelkhand received interest-free and collateral-free loans of Rs 5 lakh, with a 10% grant as margin money.”

He assured that the scheme would be open to any aspiring entrepreneur struggling with capital constraints. CM Yogi encouraged young entrepreneurs, stating that those who work with honesty and perseverance will soon scale their businesses—progressing from ‘lakhpatis’ to millionaires.

He urged them to integrate innovation and technology into their ventures. Drawing inspiration from Mahakumbh, he cited an example of youth generating additional income by offering bike rides to pilgrims. Impressed by the innovations showcased at the exhibition, he remarked that the scheme unlocks new opportunities.

CM Yogi set an ambitious target of providing loans to one lakh youth between January 24 and March 31. Out of 2.7 lakh applications received, 30,000 youths have already secured loans. To mark the government’s eighth anniversary on March 25, a goal has been set to connect 1,000 youths from each district with financial assistance.

Discussing the MSME policy, he highlighted that Uttar Pradesh currently hosts 96 lakh MSME units, generating employment for millions. He criticised the previous governments for pushing the state into backwardness and mafia rule.

However, he affirmed that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the nation’s growth engine. Bundelkhand, once plagued by dacoits and mafias, is witnessing unprecedented development with key initiatives such as the Bundelkhand Expressway, Defence Corridor, and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). He further announced that the country’s largest industrial city, spanning 56,000 acres between Jhansi and Kanpur, will usher in an economic revolution in the region.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted key developmental projects, including the Pharma Park, Medical College, Convention Centre, and the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. He announced the expansion of the Bundelkhand Expressway and emphasised the rapid progress of the 1,500-acre Pharma Park in Lalitpur.

He said, “The construction of the Medical College in Lalitpur has been completed, and Jhansi will soon have a state-of-the-art Convention Centre, capable of hosting events with a capacity of 2,000 to 4,000 people. This centre will serve as a venue for exhibitions, weddings, and investor meets.”

CM Yogi stated, “Bundelkhand once struggled for every drop of water, but with the Har Ghar Nal Yojana nearing completion, every household will soon have access to clean drinking water. Additionally, the Ken-Betwa Project is progressing rapidly to ensure irrigation water reaches every farm.”

He declared that Bundelkhand is on the path to reclaiming its lost glory. Praising the region’s transformation—now free from mafia rule and riots—he urged people to prevent such elements from regaining ground so that future generations do not suffer.

He assured that the government stands firmly with farmers, traders, and women at every step to ensure their security and prosperity.

CM Yogi announced a Rs 150 per quintal increase in the minimum support price of wheat, raising it from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,550. He also introduced plans for Mata Shabari Canteens in every market, ensuring farmers access to affordable tea and meals.

He added, “Seven hostels for working women will be constructed in honour of Mata Ahilyabai. To achieve the vision of Zero Poverty, underprivileged families will receive houses, toilets, job cards, Ayushman health cards, and ration cards.”

The CM emphasised that these initiatives serve as an authentic tribute to Veerangana Rani Laxmibai, who sacrificed her life for the honour of Jhansi.

Reflecting on the grand success of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi expressed his joy at visiting Bundelkhand for the first time since the historic event.

He stated that India’s Sanatan tradition is gaining global recognition, citing Mahakumbh as a testament to this. He congratulated the people of Bundelkhand for their role in this achievement.

Reminding the audience of Uttar Pradesh’s past challenges, he pointed out that there was a time in the state when life halted after sunset, girls feared attending school, traders were forced to migrate, farmers faced suicides, and youth had to leave in search of jobs.

He said, “However, today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New India and New Uttar Pradesh are advancing with full potential.”

He noted that 66.30 crore devotees and saints took part in Mahakumbh despite UP’s total population of 25 crores—far exceeding expectations.

He commended the people of Jhansi and Bundelkhand for their hospitality and contribution to the event’s success. Applauding the security arrangements at Mahakumbh, CM Yogi pointed out that not a single incident of robbery, molestation, kidnapping, or murder occurred during the event, enhancing the pride of Uttar Pradesh and India. He concluded that this honour belongs to the government and every citizen.

On the occasion, CM Yogi inaugurated the newly constructed Smart City Hospital/Pathology Centre and four spoke collection centres developed under the Smart City initiative. Expressing his wish to visit Jhansi before Holi, he highlighted that the 200-bed Smart Hospital, built under the PPP model, is equipped with a 50-bed ICU, a hub-and-spoke model, and teleconsultation services.

As part of the Smart City Mission, this hospital will be a major healthcare asset for the people of Jhansi, offering treatment and diagnostic services at affordable rates. In addition to the hospital, four spoke collection centres have been set up to enhance accessibility to medical testing. The facility will provide various diagnostic services, ensuring quality healthcare availability.

CM Yogi also visited the newly constructed modern Space Museum developed under the Smart City initiative, which unravels the mysteries of the universe. Highlighting its success, he noted that the museum has generated over Rs 30 lakh in revenue since its launch, proving its growing popularity.

He emphasised that this initiative sustains itself financially and is a valuable resource for education and public engagement.

The museum in Rani Laxmibai Park offers a captivating journey through space. Upon entry, visitors are greeted with insights from Aryabhatta, India’s first scientist, setting the stage for exploring celestial wonders. As they progress, they encounter answers to intriguing questions about black holes, the origin of the universe, and more.

One of the museum’s highlights is its immersive 3D model air show, which not only unveils the secrets of space but also explores the depths of the ocean and the formation of volcanoes.

This unique project presents complex scientific concepts in an engaging and accessible manner, making it an ideal learning space for children, students, and enthusiasts alike. Through interactive and visually captivating displays, the mysteries of space are brought to life in an exciting and comprehensible way.